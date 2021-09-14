Severe Weather Statement issued for Luzerne by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Luzerne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LUZERNE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for northeastern Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Binghamton.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0