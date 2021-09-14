Severe Weather Statement issued for Luzerne by NWS

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Wednesday for a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to three groups — those 65 and older, those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and those at risk of developing "serious complications" due to "frequent institutional or occupational exposure," likely including frontline health care workers and prison inmates. The authorization makes the Biden administration's plan to roll out booster shots this week at least partially possible.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO