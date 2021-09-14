CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Screen Grabs: Queens on parade, from Capote to ‘Jamie’

By Dennis Harvey
48hills.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good week for independent, short-form and experimental filmmaking, with two significant annual events returning. There’s SF Short Film Festival, offering more than 140 films from around the globe in 20 themed programs that run a gamut from documentary, local, and sci-fi/horror spotlights to several trained on life during lockdown. Half of those programs will be shown in-theater at the Roxie this weekend, Fri/17-Sun/19; all of them will be available for streaming through Sept. 26 at www.sfindie.com. For program/ticket info, click here.

48hills.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Sopranos Prequel Movie: Edie Falco Filmed Carmela Scene for The Many Saints of Newark — Why It Got Cut

If you thought you might somehow spot Edie Falco as Carmela in the upcoming Sopranos movie prequel, you can fuhgeddaboudit. And yet it almost happened. Written by The Sopranos creator David Chase and set in the late 1960s and early ’70s, The Many Saints of Newark — which hits HBO Max and theaters on Friday, Oct. 1 — in large part follows “Gentleman” Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola), the father of The Sopranos‘ Christopher (played on the HBO series by Michael Imperioli). Tony Soprano is played as a teenager in the movie by the late James Gandolfini’s own son, Michael. Yet...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
IndieWire

Melvin Van Peebles Dies: Iconic Filmmaker, Actor, and Novelist Was 89

Multi-hyphenate talent (director, writer, composer, actor, author) Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The news was announced on Wednesday by The Criterion Collection and Janus Films, which shared it on behalf of the entire Van Peebles family. The “giant of American Cinema” passed away on September 21 at home with his family. Van Peebles gave American independent cinema exactly what it needed, when it needed it most: an explosive shake-up, with his unfiltered expression of Black consciousness and energetic style. The anarchic 1971 blaxploitation classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” undeniably shifted the course of American film history, and...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

In celebration of Clint Eastwood and other age-defying directors

Clint Eastwood was 25 when he made his film debut-uncredited no less-in the 1955’s “Revenge of the Creature,” a sequel to the 1954 3-D blockbuster “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Sporting a mile-high pompadour, the lanky baby face Eastwood plays a lab tech named Jennings who is working on an experiment involving a group of mice sharing a cage with a cat. And 66 years after “Revenge of the Creature,” the 91-year-old Eastwood is still going strong. His new film, “Cry Macho,” just opened in theaters and began streaming on HBO Max. He punches a guy, bonds with a new rooster...
MOVIES
Variety

Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell on Adapting ‘The Humans’ From Stage to Screen

When director Stephen Karam decided to adapt his Tony Award-winning play “The Humans” for the big-screen, the first-time filmmaker decided to re-imagine the story for the medium. “I love family dramas and comedies, and I love psychological thrillers and horror films. And I feel like the play always worked because...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Shobna Gulati
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Samuel Bottomley
Person
Annabelle Wallis
Variety

‘Benediction’ Review: Terence Davies Finds Room for Himself in a Heartbreaking Siegfried Sassoon Biopic

In multiple interviews over the years, British filmmaker Terence Davies has baldly stated that being gay has ruined his life: “I hate it, I’ll go to my grave hating it … it has killed part of my soul,” he said in 2011, adding that his sexuality is the reason he remains single and celibate. Davies’ professed loneliness and sensitivity has bled through many of his films, wistfully entrenched as they often are in an unattainable past, most recently in a series of female-centered character studies: his swooningly melodramatic, cut-glass adaptation of Terence Rattigan’s “The Deep Blue Sea,” his amber-cast farm drama “Sunset Song” and his mannered, internalized Emily Dickinson portrait “A Quiet Passion.” Yet Davies has never directly addressed homosexuality in his oeuvre, for all its queer undercurrents; that it’s so openly and sensually a part of his intricate, intensely felt new film “Benediction” is the first of its many surprises.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
buzzfeednews.com

Was Truman Capote Nonbinary?

In the opening of the new documentary The Capote Tapes, we hear a plethora of voices describe the celebrated writer: “seductive,“ “wicked,” “lionized,” “naughty little kid,” “candied tarantula.” The terms are bandied about by friends and acquaintances as an image of him in his grande dame years lingers onscreen. The...
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

From “2 Dope Queens” to the Best-Seller List

The number of celebrity-backed lines of skin care and CBD could fill a Costco. Phoebe Robinson, the actress, comedian, and author, recently identified a more niche market. “I wasn’t planning on launching an imprint,” she said the other day, of her pandemic activities, on a walk through Williamsburg. She had on a sleeveless lavender plaid blouse with matching shorts and Kelly-green kitten-heel sandals. “But then #PublishingPaidMe happened.” She was referring to the social-media campaign, started last year, that exposed racial disparities in the publishing industry. It made Robinson remember her experience, back in 2015, of shopping her first essay collection, “You Can’t Touch My Hair.” The refrain from most outlets: “This isn’t relatable. Nobody wants this.” Plume, a division of Penguin Random House, sang a different tune; the book became a Times best-seller in 2016.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Hotel#Sci Fi#Amc Van Ness#Cgv Cinemas San Francisco#Asian#S Korean#Castro Street Fair#Covid#British#Amazon Studios#The Capote Tapes#Tiffany#Southern#American
wearemoviegeeks.com

Win Free Passes To TONIGHT’s St. Louis Advance Screening Of EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Inspired by true events, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue-collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But it’s not all rainbows for Jamie as his unsupportive dad (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired career advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Deadline

Hamish Linklater Joins Walter Hill’s Quiver Western ‘Dead For A Dollar’

EXCLUSIVE: Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass, The Big Short) is the latest addition to Dead for a Dollar, the Western that Walter Hill helmed for Quiver Distribution, which has wrapped production in New Mexico. He joins a cast that includes Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe, Emmy and SAG Award winner Rachel Brosnahan, SAG Award winner Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Scott and Warren Burke. Dead for a Dollar follows a famed bounty hunter (Waltz) who runs into his sworn enemy (Dafoe), a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before, while on a mission to find and return...
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

Unearthed Interviews Shed New Light on Truman Capote

Diminutive in stature and with a soft cooing voice, Truman Capote was an unexpected celebrity in an era of strict masculine ideals. His sharp wit set him apart, first as a gossip columnist and then as one of the premier writers of his generation. Drawing on hundreds of hours of previously unheard interviews with the author’s friends and colleagues collected by George Plimpton shortly after Capote’s death in 1984, Ebs Burnough’s documentary The Capote Tapes searches for the man behind the persona. Building on these tapes as well as new interviews, archival footage, and even recreation, it captures a cross-section of a fascinating life. Central to this examination is the fallout of his unfinished final book, Answered Prayers, which exposed the innermost secrets of the company he kept. Burnough spoke with Hyperallergic by phone to discuss the film and Capote’s enduring influence on popular culture.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Humans review – masterly family drama transfers from stage to screen

There’s a surprising urgency to Stephen Karam’s adaptation of his Tony-winning play The Humans, a vitality one might not expect from a film that sounds like something we’ve seen many times before. Not only is the set-up of a dysfunctional multi-generational family descending on a Manhattan apartment for Thanksgiving as dilapidated as most Manhattan apartments themselves (the post-American Beauty world of indies was forever damaged by the increasingly cliched quirky family subgenre) but the decision to film a one-location, one-act play (especially by the person who originated it on stage) can often be the result of vanity rather than necessity.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Daily Beast

The Vindication of Truman Capote

At his death in 1984, just shy of 60, in the Bel Air home of one of Johnny Carson’s ex-wives, Truman Capote was conspicuous less for his literary output than for his ubiquitous guest spots on late-night talk shows. Wallowing in performative agony, he was intoxicated by his own celebrity—to say nothing of alcohol and drugs—as he confided to the likes of Carson and Dick Cavett, in his trademark simpering squeal, how his apparently never-finished novel-length sendup of Manhattan high society, Answered Prayers, prompted his closest confidantes, the rich and elegant ladies he called “my swans,” to cut and shun him forever.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Jamie Campbell: We need more stories from outside London

The stage musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie had barely been open a week when a production company asked if they could turn it into a film. The original show, inspired by a BBC documentary, told the true story of Jamie Campbell - a drag-obsessed boy desperate to wear a dress to his school prom.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy