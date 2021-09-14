Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Schuylkill by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Schuylkill THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLKILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for central Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.alerts.weather.gov
