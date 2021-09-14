U.S. Stocks Snap 5 Sessions of Decline; Futures Tick Higher

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO