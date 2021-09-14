CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Stocks Snap 5 Sessions of Decline; Futures Tick Higher

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. stock index futures were trading steady during overnight trading on Monday, following a mostly positive session that saw two of the major benchmark indices snapping a five day losing streak with investor sentiment receiving a boost as coronavirus infection rates began to decelerate across the country. During...

Reuters

Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents,...
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
investing.com

3 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks To Beat Market Volatility

Volatility is back on the menu. U.S. stocks began the week deeply in the red as investors grappled with a number of risks, including a possible shift in Federal Reserve guidance this week that could hurt corporate profits. There are also concerns that Evergrande – a major Chinese property developer – could default on its hundreds of billions in debt and trigger a financial crisis beyond China.
investing.com

European Stock Futures Higher; Fed Tapering Plan Helps

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open higher Thursday, following Wall Street upwards after the Federal Reserve delayed tapering to later in the year while concerns over heavily indebted Chinese property group Evergrande eased. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.6%...
investing.com

U.S. equity futures rise, dollar sinks on Evergrande media report

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. equity index futures kicked higher and the U.S. dollar's losses widened against its rivals after a Bloomberg news report that financial regulators in Beijing told embattled property developer China Evergrande to avoid a near-term default on its dollar bonds. Versus a basket of its rivals, the...
theedgemarkets.com

Bursa Malaysia ends morning session higher

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session higher amidst continued buying support across the board. At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 8.4 points to 1,537.42 from Wednesday’s close of 1,529.02. The index, which opened 3.31 points higher at 1,532.33, moved...
investing.com

Never A Dahl Day, JSE All-share, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Up

Yesterday, US markets staged a welcome comeback from the sloppy September we have endured so far. Sentiment improved because the Fed signalled that economic conditions are good, and they might start tapering soon and could even raise interest rates as early as 2022. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded their largest one-day gains since July. Markets do ebb and flow!
investing.com

Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Gain On Fed Implications; Treasuries, USD Sell Off

Fed said bond purchase paring could start in November. Powell stresses taper not tied to interest rate decision. Gold failed to rise on weak dollar amid risk-on resurgence. Wednesday's indication from the Fed that it will start paring monetary stimulus drove futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 as well as European stocks higher in trading on Thursday ahead of the New York session open.
investing.com

Hawkish Fed Brings Out The Bulls As Dollar And Stocks Rise

Fed signals November taper and early rate hike, but slow timeline lifts markets. Dollar jumps in response before pulling back, Wall Street buoyed too. Pound bounces off one-month lows, awaits BoE decision. Powell outlines taper roadmap. The Federal Reserve took its biggest step yet towards scaling back its pandemic stimulus...
investing.com

Dow Futures Rise 150 Pts; PMIs. Initial Jobless Claims Due

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Thursday, continuing the Fed-induced gains from the previous session ahead of the release of the latest employment and business sentiment data. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 150 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded 20...
investing.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.57%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Real Estate , Banking and Capital Goods sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 1.57% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index climbed 1.63%.
investing.com

Stocks Rally As Fed Teases Taper

Stocks rally nearly 1% higher yesterday despite a surprisingly hawkish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell teasing taper. Next on the horizon for the bulls is the 50-day moving average at 4435. With taper looming on the horizon will the moving average act as resistance?. If overnight trading is any...
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Higher as Jobless Claims Bolster Fed Hopes; Dow up 420 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Thursday, extending Wednesday's gains on growing hopes that China can avoid a messy deleveraging of its real estate sector, and that the Federal Reserve may yet put off tightening monetary policy beyond the end of the year. By 9:40 AM ET (1340...
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.48%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Oil & Gas , Financials and Industrials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.48%, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.21%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.04%.
