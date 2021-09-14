A Fairytale Portugal Honeymoon for Explorers and Wine Lovers

You already own a lot of frying pans and forks. When you got engaged and began to plan your honeymoon, you knew you didn’t want duplicates. “Let’s sign up for Honeyfund,” she suggested. She had to tell you what it was — a free honeymoon (and wedding) gift cash registry. It was a great way, she had said, to make sure you received gifts you could use — not more mixing bowls, steak knives or towels. Plus, she explained that people loved the idea of giving you something they could watch you use as you posted your life on Instagram. “It’s kind of like they get to participate in the honeymoon,” she said.

