Making queer stories universal: ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ premieres in London

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Stars and cast members walked the pink carpet in London on Monday for the premiere of the film adaptation of the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.”. The musical is based on the true story of Jamie Campbell, a 16-year-old boy from the small British town of Sheffield...

