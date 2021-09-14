CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden joins Newsom, talks climate change in Calif.

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is providing last-minute help Monday to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. During appearances in Northern California, Biden warned about climate change and pitched his infrastructure program. (Sept. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/598769cc4823455293cd9c59426bfc8f.

