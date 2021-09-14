CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Wintour: 'COVID protocols' hardest aspect of Met Gala

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Wintour didn't hesitate when asked about the most difficult aspect of putting on this year's Met Gala: "COVID protocols." (Sept. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/04a6e921df4f419d82f3ae137dbdf219.

