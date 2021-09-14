Look: Naomi Osaka wears ridiculous outfit to Met Gala

When it came to the 2021 Met Gala, Ciara understood the assignment and she ran with it . . . she ran with it right into the end zone. On Monday night, the stunning singer and mom of three stepped out on the red carpet wearing a jersey dress by designer Peter Dundas that resembled none other than her husband Russell Wilson's NFL jersey. The lime-green sequined dress was inspired by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback's number 3 jersey. With the theme of the Met Gala being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Ciara rocked a football-shaped purse and Russell's 2013 Super Bowl ring — because there is nothing more American than football!

