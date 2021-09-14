CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Naomi Osaka wears ridiculous outfit to Met Gala

By Larry Brown
 9 days ago
The Met Gala took place on Monday night in New York, and the fashion outfits were wild as usual. Naomi Osaka was one of the co-chairs for the 2021 event, and she showed up in one ridiculous outfit. Take a look at this:. I couldn’t even tell you what is...

Moni B.
9d ago

Really? The ridiculous costumes seem to be the point..at the Met Gala...did you check out Kim K's ridiculous outfit??? Please write better articles to be relevant.

Dominique Johnson-Stroud
9d ago

.. it's the Met Gala. the fauna are almost anyways camp. You're clearly just looking for a way to put down someone you don't like. Do better. Be better.

Elaina Johnson
9d ago

Why is her outfit being called ridiculous?? Plus she is embracing part of her culture. The only thing ridiculous is the ignorance of this article.

