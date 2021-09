Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field Olympian in U.S. history, put in an appearance at her first-ever Met Gala this week. And while her look was incredible, her message to her daughter was even better. After the event, Felix shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed for the ball. “From the track to #MetGala 2021. Thank you @athleta & @fendi for this design!” she wrote. “I want Cammy and all the young girls out there to never forget to dream big…” Felix gave a shout-out to her sponsor, clothing company Athleta, which donated $50,000 to the “Power of She”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO