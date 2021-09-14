CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

These are the products that Apple could launch at its virtual event this Tuesday

By Eden Hayes
theclevelandamerican.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPhone users found the ‘Easter Egg’ hidden on the page dedicated to the September 14 event, which allows them to see the company logo in augmented reality. Apple’s annual event, which takes place this Tuesday, September 14, Through live broadcasts, the technology company has been making excuses for years to reveal new product lines it plans to offer its buyers ahead of the winter holidays. Although the products and their exact specifications will be officially released this Tuesday, some versions of the potential releases that Apple could launch have already been leaked.

www.theclevelandamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7 just made its debut at Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event

Tuesday has been a jam-packed news day on the Apple front, with the iPhone maker unveiling new phone models at its “California Streaming” iPhone 13 event. An event for which expectations were also primed beforehand for similar announcements on a number of other hardware fronts, including for new AirPods, and a new Apple Watch in the form of the Apple Watch Series 7. As well as possibly a number of other surprises from the smartphone giant. Moments ago, however, the iPhone maker formally showed off the expected redesign it’s prepared for the next Apple Watch. And we’ll have all the details...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Virtual Event#Apple Watch#The Apple Watch 7
Florida Star

Apple Confirms Launch Event, Expected To Unveil IPhone 13

WASHINGTON — Tech giant Apple recently announced that it will be holding an event on Sept. 14. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series during its event titled ‘California Streaming‘. It will be another virtual event broadcast from Apple Park. The tech giant usually announces the year’s new iPhones at the fall event, and this year’s entry […]
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
techgig.com

Apple's foldable iPhone will look like this

Samsung may have flooded the market with its foldables, but that has not stopped. . Apple has been reportedly working on a foldable display smartphone for quite some time now. While Apple hasn't commented on the matter till date, several patents won by Apple have hinted towards the Apple's foldable display smartphone dubbed as the '
CELL PHONES
The Independent

9 best budget smartphones: Cheap phones that don’t compromise on quality

While Apple, Samsung and Huawei dominate the top end of the smartphone market, the demand for cheaper and mid-range devices is far greater than you might imagine.Not only are the latest and greatest phones a luxury for most, but there’s fierce competition between manufacturers to gain a foothold and win new customers in emerging markets. This means that budget phones have become much faster, better designed and more capable in recent years. Low cost doesn’t mean low quality.For us, a “budget” smartphone can stretch close to £400, especially for a phone that will last you a good few years: it’s...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CNBC

Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 13 event

Apple kicked off its fall product event on Tuesday by diving right into lots of product announcements. The new iPads will go on sale after the event on Tuesday and ship next week. The new iPhones go on sale on Friday, Sept. 17 and ship on Friday, Sept. 24. The Apple Watch Series 7 will ship later this fall. OF note: it didn't announce new AirPods.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy may have just won Labor Day with this 65-inch Sony 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a massive TV then you need to head to Best Buy right now. It’s possible to snap up a Sony 65-inch Class X85J 4K TV for just $1,000 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. Ordinarily priced at $1,600, there’s a massive saving of $600 to be enjoyed here alongside the similarly massive TV screen. The deal is only available today — Labor Day — so if you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to be fast. You won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

iOS 15 is now available

Apple is now rolling out , , and tvOS 15 to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV devices. You might not see the updates right away, but when they're available, you'll have access to a bunch more features. Facetime and have been upgraded on both iPhone and iPad. Facetime...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads & Apple Watches

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
techgig.com

Apple September event to launch boosted AR gig in iOS

Apple's annual extravaganza is on September 14. That is, after all, no longer surprising. Next Tuesday,. Series 7, AirPods 3, and other new goods. What's more intriguing are the augmented reality effects that Apple hid in its iPhone event invitation. It offers up a lot of possibilities for what could happen next.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Apple Stock is Bouncing Back Ahead of Big Product Event

Investing.com – Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock is on course to recoup at least some of its Friday losses, a day ahead of a promotional event for its new iPhones. The stock traded nearly 1% higher in Monday’s premarket after shedding 3.3% in the previous session due to an adverse ruling in the company's dispute against Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite and other titles. The judge ruled that Apple could no longer prohibit developers from providing links or other communication that direct users away from its in-app purchasing service.
STOCKS
Screenrant.com

Apple Hid An AR Easter Egg In Its September Event Invite, And Here It Is

Apple recently announced the date for its hotly anticipated September event, and like previous announcements, the company included a fun little augmented reality Easter egg in the invite. Apple has a history of including augmented reality in its announcements. Earlier in the year, the company showed a floating date and a spring for an upcoming Apple Event. This is normally a fun little way to show off Apple's growing augmented reality capabilities and as the company's advancements in the field grow, so do the Easter eggs.
TECHNOLOGY
Street.Com

Apple a 'Compelling Setup' Ahead of Product Event: Analyst Huberty

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report investor expectations "remain muted" ahead of the computer giant's iPhone 13 unveiling, setting up a busy fall with product launches, a Morgan Stanley analyst said. Shares of the Cupertino, Calif., company at last check were up slightly Friday to $154.97. Analyst Katy...
CUPERTINO, CA
96krock.com

iPhone 13 Launches Sept. 13 in Biggest Apple Event of the Year

Apple’s next launch event is happening next week, Tuesday, September 14, during which it will likely unveil its next slate of devices, including the Apple Watch Series 7 and the iPhone 13. The event will be held entirely online at 1 p.m. ET, amid continued concerns about the pandemic. Apple’s...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 has resolved production issues and will launch this month

MacRumors is reporting Apple has resolved its Apple Watch Series 7 production issues and will begin producing and launching the new model this month, according to Apple Insider analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Nikkei Asia and Bloomberg reported there could have been delays because of these production issues. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman recently tweeted the device will be available in limited quantities at launch.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Apple Watch 7 battery life could be its biggest upgrade

The Apple Watch 7 battery life could be the key to making the best smartwatch even better. Several tipsters suggest the upcoming refresh will feature a significant battery improvement compared to previous generations. Rather than hone in on new health features or other functionalities, the Apple Watch 7 will reportedly...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy