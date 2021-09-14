These are the products that Apple could launch at its virtual event this Tuesday
IPhone users found the ‘Easter Egg’ hidden on the page dedicated to the September 14 event, which allows them to see the company logo in augmented reality. Apple’s annual event, which takes place this Tuesday, September 14, Through live broadcasts, the technology company has been making excuses for years to reveal new product lines it plans to offer its buyers ahead of the winter holidays. Although the products and their exact specifications will be officially released this Tuesday, some versions of the potential releases that Apple could launch have already been leaked.www.theclevelandamerican.com
