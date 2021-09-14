CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
So much fuss over nothing? UEFA bans Ajax jersey, ‘Three Little Birds’, inspired by Bob Marley-Diaz

By Wilmot Chandler
theclevelandamerican.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most luxurious shirt of the new season in European football was blocked by the veto UEFA And it cannot be used unless it has undergone drastic change. Of replacement jersey Ajax, ‘Three Little Birds’, which was inspired by the iconic song Bob Marley Every game was chanted at the Johan Groove Arena, used when the Dutch champion went to PEC Soul for the first time last Saturday. Eredivisie.

www.theclevelandamerican.com

SPORTbible

Ajax Reportedly Banned From 'Three Little Birds' On Their Away Shirt

Ajax have reportedly been banned from wearing the 'Three Little Birds' logo, in tribute to Bob Marley, on their third kit, with UEFA stopping them. Ajax's home kit is as iconic as the team wearing it and over the last few years the Eredivisie giants have created some memorable and beautiful alternative kits.
UEFA
inputmag.com

Adidas and Ajax’s Bob Marley tribute soccer jersey gets banned by UEFA

Ajax’s Bob Marley-inspired jerseys were such a hit that the Dutch club’s website crashed when they went on sale, but it turns out that UEFA isn’t so big of a fan. European soccer’s governing body cracked down on Ajax’s original design featuring a motif of three birds beneath the back collar. The graphic was a nod to Marley’s song, “Three Little Birds,” which Ajax had played over the loudspeakers while fans were told to remain in stands after a 2008 friendly. Ajax fans now sing the reggae classic during every match, but UEFA banned the mark because it doesn’t fit uniform regulations.
UEFA
Bob Marley
hypebeast.com

Ajax and adidas Forced to Alter Bob Marley-Inspired Third Kit After UEFA Ban

Last month, adidas and Amsterdam-based Ajax revealed the club’s third kit and accompanying capsule inspired by Bob Marley. The design paid tribute to the late reggae artist’s “Three Little Birds” song, which has become an anthem for the Dutch club and its fans. However, when debuting the kit against PEC...
UEFA
vavel.com

Highlights and goals: Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax in UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Mazraoui sends a through ball to Haller who finishes and scores the fifth goal of the match. Sébastien Haller has scored four goals today. Exit: Nuno Santos (Injured) In total, Sporting Lisbon and Ajax have met twice in UEFA competitions. On both occasions, the Portuguese side won. 7:40 PMa day...
UEFA
Ottumwa Courier

Do Worry: UEFA rejects Ajax's Bob Marley tribute shirt

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ajax must change its popular Bob Marley-themed shirts in Champions League games because the three little birds motif breaks equipment rules, UEFA said Tuesday. The Netherlands champion received wide praise and a rush of sales in the offseason for launching a black uniform with small red,...
UEFA
