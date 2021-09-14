So much fuss over nothing? UEFA bans Ajax jersey, ‘Three Little Birds’, inspired by Bob Marley-Diaz

Liverpool have “moved the conversation forward” when it comes to addressing homophobia in football, according to the man tasked with improving inclusivity at Anfield.Rishi Jain, senior manager of equality, diversity and inclusion, admits there is no quick fix to problems of homophobia and racism in football. He believes, however, that the club have already made significant strides on the former with the help of manager Jurgen Klopp.Twice within a fortnight in August, Reds fans were condemned by the club for alleged homophobic chants directed firstly at Norwich’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and then during the home game with Thomas...

