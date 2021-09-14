CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Story Behind Simone Biles’s Three-in-One, 88-Pound Met Gala Gown

By Sarah Spelling s
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered,” Simone Biles said yesterday at her final fitting for her Met Gala 2021 dress. Designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one outfit consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 pounds; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky (though each of the stars are really Athleta’s logo, the Chi).

www.vogue.com

Comments / 2

Related
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Simone Biles
Amomama

Meet Simone Biles' Ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Who Was Once Part of US National Gymnastics Team

Famous American Olympian Simone Biles was with her ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin for over two years. Here's everything you need to know about the hunky elite athlete. Simone Biles used to proudly share photos of herself with ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin on Instagram before deleting them all after their breakup. The Olympic gold medalist has since moved on with her life, recently celebrating her first-year anniversary with fellow athlete Jonathan Owens.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Luxury Fashion#Gowns#French#Red Carpet
Marie Claire

Simone Biles Sweetly Celebrates Her One-Year Dating Anniversary to Jonathan Owens on Instagram

Always amazing Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been opening up about her life lately, and that includes sharing that she and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who plays football for the Houston Texans, have been together for an entire year. Ok, technically, they've been together for over a year, because by the time she posted the day had already passed. It still totally counts, though.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Stuns In A Pink Dress With Thigh-High Split On VMAs Red Carpet — See Pics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has stepped out at the 2021 Video Music Awards in a baby pink dress, which featured a high slit. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 24, looked ultra glam when she stepped out at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a pastel pink dress. The world renowned gymnast stunned in the one-strap, fitted gown, which featured a high slit. “I’m more nervous than when I’m competing,” Simone revealed on the red carpet. “I’m out of my element.”
NFL
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Hair Accessories at the Met Gala Tonight Make Her Look Like a Star

With the theme of the 2021 Met Gala being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," it only makes sense that Team USA Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is in attendance and shining like a star on the red carpet. And we don't just mean figuratively — the gymnast came dressed in an 88-pound, crystal-embellished dress with starry detailing on the sleeves and pants that she carried through to her hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Simone Biles and Her Boyfriend Get Real Flirty on Instagram

Simone Biles is showing some love to her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. On Monday, the 24-year-old Olympian shared a sweet snap of herself and the NFL player on Instagram. In the pic, we see the duo spending time together at a restaurant. (Based on Biles’s drink, it’s possible they were enjoying a Labor Day brunch.) “My whole heart,” the gold medalist captioned the post.
NFL
Footwear News

Simone Biles Cheers on Jonathan Owens in a Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Simone Biles sets her sights on comfortability with her latest look. The 19-time gold World Championships medalist posted a photo set of her and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, before game time on Instagram yesterday. For the look, Biles sported a distressed white crop that had a bright graphic splashed across the front, paired with mid-wash skinny jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) On her feet, Biles donned a pair of chunky, white Puma platform sneakers that she’s very fond of. The shoes have a thick, lug-sole and feature...
CELEBRITIES
ESPN

The Met Gala: From Simone Biles and Serena Williams to Steph Curry, athletes show out on the red carpet

The Met Gala, which typically happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Which means it had been quite some time since we were afforded an opportunity to judge our favorite celebrities' outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch. But on this Monday in September, stars reclaimed their spot on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
BASKETBALL
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy