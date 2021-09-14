Frank Ocean’s Date to the Met Gala? A Green Robot Baby

What’s more fun than watching the fashion parade down the Met Gala red carpet? Honestly, waiting for the memes to parade through our Twitter feed. It’s no mistake that the Met Gala has risen to new levels of pop-culture prominence in the age of social media. It’s not an actually televised event broadcast into every American home after all. It’s slowly just become a night where everyone who loves fashion or celebrity culture decides to log on to the internet en masse and have their say about what the attendees wore.

