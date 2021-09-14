Frank Ocean’s Date to the Met Gala? A Green Robot Baby
Call Frank Ocean the chicest daddy of the 2021 Met Gala. The singer made the bold choice to walk down the red carpet with a robot baby in his arms. The little nugget was slime green, with sparkling grills, and wore a galactic-printed onesie. Aside from the bizarre but entertaining accessory? Ocean opted for a black suede, three-piece suit by Prada with a white T-shirt. His more tame accessories included a hat embroidered with “Dreamcore,” a play on the animation company DreamWorks, and a necklace by his own luxury jewelry label, Homer. Ocean has worn Prada in the past to the Met Gala; In 2019, he wore a sleek hoodie by the Italian label.www.vogue.com
