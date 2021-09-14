CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Frank Ocean’s Date to the Met Gala? A Green Robot Baby

By Liana Satenstei n
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call Frank Ocean the chicest daddy of the 2021 Met Gala. The singer made the bold choice to walk down the red carpet with a robot baby in his arms. The little nugget was slime green, with sparkling grills, and wore a galactic-printed onesie. Aside from the bizarre but entertaining accessory? Ocean opted for a black suede, three-piece suit by Prada with a white T-shirt. His more tame accessories included a hat embroidered with “Dreamcore,” a play on the animation company DreamWorks, and a necklace by his own luxury jewelry label, Homer. Ocean has worn Prada in the past to the Met Gala; In 2019, he wore a sleek hoodie by the Italian label.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Prada Collab Collection

Frank Ocean’s Homer has unveiled a new collection with Prada. Now available at the Homer store in New York and on Signal at 212-410-3300, the link-up sees Homer reimagining three pieces from Prada in four colors. Featured are the Anorak, the Backpack, and the Belt Bag. The collection, made in Italy by Prada, also features internal co-branded tags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Rosalía and Evan Mock Are the First to Wear Frank Ocean’s Homer x Prada Collab

When Frank Ocean announced the debut of his luxury brand Homer last month, it was one of those rare moments of pop culture alchemy that just felt right. And thankfully, given Ocean’s reputation as one of the music world’s most stylish and innovative dressers, his first collection of fine jewelry and silk scarves—as well as the accompanying catalog designed by Tracy Ma and lavishly illustrated with original photographs by Tyrone Lebon—did not disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

The Best Met Gala Memes: Kim K’s Nightmare Fuel, AOC’s Statement Text, and Frank’s Baby

What’s more fun than watching the fashion parade down the Met Gala red carpet? Honestly, waiting for the memes to parade through our Twitter feed. It’s no mistake that the Met Gala has risen to new levels of pop-culture prominence in the age of social media. It’s not an actually televised event broadcast into every American home after all. It’s slowly just become a night where everyone who loves fashion or celebrity culture decides to log on to the internet en masse and have their say about what the attendees wore.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Homer
Person
Keke Palmer
hotnewhiphop.com

Kid Cudi Hits 2021 Met Gala With Green Hair, Louis Vuitton Skirt & Massive KAWS Chain

Kid Cudi is on his dyed-hair, long skirt wave right now. A couple days after showing up to New York Fashion Week with electric blue hair, a Nirvana long-sleeve tee and a floor-length black skirt, the "Man on the Moon" artist showed up to last night's Met Gala and killed it. Rocking fluorescent green hair and dark eye makeup, Cudder was in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, with a blue sweater, another floor-length skirt and blue-and-green LV sneakers. Cudi went throwback on the wrist with a pink G-Shock and topped everything off with a massive KAWS chain.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Dreamworks#Italian#The Met Gala#Red Carpet
Webster County Citizen

Gigi Hadid's Met Gala lesson for daughter

Gigi Hadid attended the Met Gala to set a good example for her daughter. The 26-year-old supermodel is keen to teach 11-month-old Khai - who she has with boyfriend Zayn Malik - about "balance" after spending most of the tot's life so far at home with her on their family farm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Megan Fox Brought Baby Bangs to the Met Gala 2021

After accompanying her bedazzled boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to the VMAs on Sunday night, Megan Fox took the red carpet solo at the Met Gala 2021 — with a brand-new hairstyle to boot. For fashion's biggest night, she tried out fun Bettie Page-esque bangs for the first time. I believe...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Frank Ocean Was Our US Open Men's Final Highlight

The outfit he's wearing: A hoodie by Stray Rats and a white T-shirt. Why it works: Frank sighting alert! While the VMA's dominated most sartorial headlines this weekend, Mr. Ocean headed to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open men's singles final (the likes of Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, and Leonardo DiCaprio were also in attendance). Sporting a tennis ball-inspired hairdo, the elusive musician kept his fit simple with a Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired Stray Rats hoodie. You can find the full collection here, and shop a similar look below.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Hailee Steinfeld Wore a Swirling Vortex of Upcycled Ocean Plastic to the 2021 Met Gala

In honor of the 2021 Met gala on Monday Night, Hailee Steinfeld took Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane, posting all the previous looks she’d worn to fashion’s biggest night out: there’s the 2011 Stella McCartney high-low dress, the 2014 Prabal Gurung tuxedo-y ballgown, and of course, 2019’s Viktor & Rolfe “No Photos Please” confection in tulle. For her tenth year attending fashion’s biggest night out, the 24-year-old actress and singer debuted the Iris van Herpen Magnetosphere Dress alongside a chic blonde bob and freshly bleached eyebrows.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Was Kanye West Kim Kardashian’s masked date at Met Gala 2021?

Fans hoping for a Kanye West-Kim Kardashian reunion will be sorely disappointed to find out that the rapper was not the former reality star’s date at Met Gala 2021. While many speculated that the KKW Beauty founder, who donned an all-black custom Balenciaga ensemble that featured a face-obscuring mask, walked the carpet with her estranged husband, Page Six confirmed that it was actually the brand’s creative designer, Demna Gvasalia.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy