Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Takes seat Monday

 9 days ago

Dalbec isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Seattle, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Dalbec will take a seat for the series opener after racking up a pair of extra-base hits Sunday afternoon against the White Sox. Kyle Schwarber shifts to first base as a result.

