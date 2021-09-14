CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

New lawsuit filed over Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate for state workers

By MyNorthwest Staff
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new lawsuit was filed late last week in Walla Walla County Superior Court, seeking to overturn Gov. Jay Inslee’s soon-to-be-enacted vaccine mandate for state workers. Inslee’s mandate was announced in early August, giving all state workers — as well as those in private health care, long-term care, and other congregate settings — until Oct. 18 to either be fully vaccinated, get approved for a religious exemption, or face termination. That was later expanded to include educators and school staff.

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spokesman-Review

Hundreds of state troopers among the thousands of Washington state employees who want exemptions to Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA – Thousands of state employees, including hundreds of state troopers and prison guards, are seeking exemptions from Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccination mandate. The deadline for full vaccination is Oct. 18, and so far about 8% of state workers have put in exemption requests. The issue is divisive, as state employee unions bargain its effects and some workers hope to resolve the issue by filing a lawsuit claiming the governor exceeded his authority and violated their constitutional rights when he ordered most employees to get the shot.
WASHINGTON STATE
cbslocal.com

Judge Rules Against Parents In Lawsuit Seeking Statewide School Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has ruled against a group of Minnesota parents who filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Tim Walz, seeking a statewide school mask mandate. In court documents filed Tuesday, Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. denied Parents Advocating for Safe Schools’ motion for a temporary restraining order, which sought to require Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education to institute a mask mandate in all public K-12 schools.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee asks federal government to step in, help state with hospital capacity crisis

Gov. Jay Inslee has sent a letter petitioning the federal government to provide aid for hospitals currently dealing with staffing shortages and increases in COVID patients. The petition was addressed to the White House’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients, noting that Washington state hospitals “are currently at or beyond capacity” thanks to the continued prevalence of the delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Commonwealth Journal

State lawmakers ban mask mandates

The Kentucky General Assembly has passed a bill that would eliminate the public school mask mandate that was put in place by the Kentucky Board of Education. The Senate passed SB1, their version of the bill, on a 28-8 vote. The House also passed HB1, which mirrors the Senate bill, on a 71-24 vote.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
kvi.com

Exclusive: Lead plaintiff in lawsuit against Inslee's mandates speaks out

A couple with high-risk pregnancy leads the lawsuit against Washington Democrat Governor Jay Inslee's vaccine mandates after being denied medical exemption. William is a firefighter and his wife Sherra is a medical profession. Both of them would be required to get the vaccine under Inslee's mandate.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfse#Clallam#Covid
Virginia Mercury

Many state employees remain unvaccinated despite mandate

Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam gave state employees a choice: get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing for COVID-19. Many, it appears, have chosen testing. While comprehensive figures aren’t available yet, a survey of some of the largest state agencies reveals employee vaccination rates range from just over 50 percent at the Department of Corrections […] The post Many state employees remain unvaccinated despite mandate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Police Union Asks Judge To Delay Vaccine Mandate For Troopers

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Police union asked a judge Wednesday to put a hold on Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troopers. A judge heard from attorneys for both the Commonwealth and the State Police Association of Massachusetts in Suffolk Superior Court. The union, which represents 1,800 members, argues that the state needed to bargain with workers before implementing the mandate, which states that 44,000 executive department employees must show proof of vaccination by October 17 or risk losing their jobs. They also argued that by putting that deadline in place, it essentially precludes members from getting the two dose...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy