New lawsuit filed over Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate for state workers
A new lawsuit was filed late last week in Walla Walla County Superior Court, seeking to overturn Gov. Jay Inslee’s soon-to-be-enacted vaccine mandate for state workers. Inslee’s mandate was announced in early August, giving all state workers — as well as those in private health care, long-term care, and other congregate settings — until Oct. 18 to either be fully vaccinated, get approved for a religious exemption, or face termination. That was later expanded to include educators and school staff.mynorthwest.com
