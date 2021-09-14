New lawsuit filed over Gov. Inslee’s vaccine mandate for state workers

OLYMPIA – Thousands of state employees, including hundreds of state troopers and prison guards, are seeking exemptions from Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccination mandate. The deadline for full vaccination is Oct. 18, and so far about 8% of state workers have put in exemption requests. The issue is divisive, as state employee unions bargain its effects and some workers hope to resolve the issue by filing a lawsuit claiming the governor exceeded his authority and violated their constitutional rights when he ordered most employees to get the shot.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO