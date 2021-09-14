What’s for Dinner at the Met Gala? A Look at the 2021 Menu and Table Decor
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For this year’s Met Gala, acclaimed culinary maestro and Bon Appetit advisor Marcus Samuelsson gave 10 New York chefs—Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske—a challenge: craft a sustainable, plant-based menu that fits the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”www.vogue.com
Comments / 8