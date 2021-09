Robles tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing one hit while striking out a pair. Making his first appearance since being removed from Sunday's game with lat tightness, Robles struck out Ji-Man Choi and Manuel Margot for the first two outs, then gave up a two-out double to Joey Wendle, who was thrown out by Hunter Renfroe trying to stretch it into a triple. It was the 12th save of the season for Robles, and his second in as many opportunities since being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline. He's turned in four straight scoreless outings, allowing just two baserunners with six strikeouts in that span.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO