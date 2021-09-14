CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara's Butt-Length Ponytail at the Met Gala Is Just the Right Amount of Extra

By Jessica Harrington
 9 days ago
"Bronde" is having a moment at the 2021 Met Gala. First, Barbie Ferreira debuted the hair color, then Storm Reid, and now Ciara — and we're sensing a big trend coming on. Ciara showed up to the red carpet repping husband Russell Wilson's jersey number (first off, cute) in a green, sparkly, football-inspired ensemble with an extra-long, extra-voluminous ponytail, fitting the all-American theme perfectly.

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

