Black Designers Are Having a Big Night at the Met Gala, and I'm So Here For It

By Shelcy Joseph
 9 days ago
After a yearlong hiatus, the 2021 Met Gala is back with all the allure. The theme, "In America: The Lexicon of Fashion," invites guests to interpret what it means to be an American through their looks. All the celebrities, media personalities, and influential figures in attendance have a unique chance to uplift the communities they identify with. In today's times, this call for individual expression and togetherness couldn't resonate more.

