CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Recent arrests made for multiple charges, continuous violence against family

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownwood Police Department issued a press release Monday afternoon regarding recent arrests made:. On Thursday, September 9, 2021, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Officer James Wells observed a blue sedan traveling in the 700 block of Melwood St. The vehicle turned onto a side street without using its turn signal. The vehicle then traveled through an intersection without stopping at the posted stop sign. Officer Wells was able to initiate a traffic stop in the 700 block of Melwood.

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, TX
Local
Texas Society
Brown County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brown County, TX
Society
Brownwood, TX
Society
CBS News

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and others at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Wednesday for a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to three groups — those 65 and older, those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and those at risk of developing "serious complications" due to "frequent institutional or occupational exposure," likely including frontline health care workers and prison inmates. The authorization makes the Biden administration's plan to roll out booster shots this week at least partially possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Odor
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy