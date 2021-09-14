CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple, Announces His Own Aerospace Company Privateer Space With Enigmatic VIDEO

By Entrepreneur en Español
NewsTimes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few hours ago, Wozniak posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account to break the news:. "A private space company is starting up, different from the others," wrote the tech entrepreneur along with a YouTube link. Business is booming at this meal delivery service. Here's why. The video...

www.newstimes.com

The Independent

Elon Musk says there was ‘challenges’ with the toilet during SpaceX’s Inspiration4 trip to space

There were “challenges” with the toilet during SpaceX’s first entirely private trip to space, Elon Musk has revealed.The SpaceX chief executive did not elaborate on what those problems were, but said the future mission will “definitely” include “upgraded toilets” to ensure they did not happen again.Mr Musk revealed the problems on Twitter, after revealing that he had met with the crew after they touched down in Florida.Before the mission, much of the discussion had been about how good the toilet in the SpaceX Dragon capsule that carried the crew were set to be. They were situated just beneath the “cupola”,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Toast's three co-founders are all billionaires after company's IPO

Toast's three co-founders previously worked together at Endeca, which Oracle acquired for $1 billion in 2011. After Toast's market cap topped $30 billion in its debut Wednesday, each of the founders owns shares worth over $1 billion. They are among a long and growing roster of tech founders who have...
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

A Question Only Elon Musk Can Answer

On the day that SpaceX’s first space tourists launched, Elon Musk was there at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, to see them off, cheering as the private astronauts walked to the Teslas that would take them to suit up. And after they landed safely, having orbited Earth about 45 times, Musk was there again to congratulate them in person.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Green Car Reports

Aiming for circular supply chain, Ford partners with former Tesla co-founder's company

Ford on Wednesday announced plans to partner with Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel's Redwood Materials on battery recycling. The plan is for recycled materials to be fed back into the United States EV battery supply chain, creating a so-called "closed loop," according to a Ford press release. This reduces costs, as well as the overall environmental impact of battery manufacturing, Ford said.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsTimes

AMC CEO Says Dogecoin Could Be Accepted at Theaters

AMC CEO Adam Aron said Wednesday that the movie theater chain might accept Dogecoin cryptocurrency in the future. On Tuesday, Aron polled his 178,000 Twitter followers on whether the company should “explore accepting Dogecoin.”. “SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet,” he wrote the next...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UN chief rips into billionaires Bezos and Branson for ‘joyriding in space’ while billions starve on Earth

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the General Assembly on Tuesday tore into billionaires for joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth.Mr Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and the poor in his opening speech and said a "malady of mistrust" is spreading across the globe as people strive to bring food to the table."I am here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss and moving in the wrong direction. Our world has never been more threatened or more divided," he said.Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
u.today

Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Can Confirm “Much Wow” Effect from DOGE, Dogecoin Twitter Account Tells AMC Giant CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

NASA will pay $400m to private companies planning to build their own space stations as they prepare to retire the aging ISS by the end of the decade

As NASA gets set to retire the International Space Station by the end of the decade, the U.S. space agency is looking to private companies for a replacement and hopes to award $400 million in contracts to do so. Phil McAlister, NASA's commercial-spaceflight director, told CNBC that the agency has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Wipro Announces Co-innovation Space with Google Cloud

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore, India. Marketing Technology News: Granite Announces Vice President of Transformation. “We are pleased to be furthering our partnership with Wipro to provide our customers with...
BUSINESS
featureweekly.com

SpaceX launches four private citizens to space in company’s first-ever crewed mission

SpaceX launched four private residents to space on Wednesday, starting off the very first-ever crewed mission to orbit with no expert space travelers ready. Named Inspiration4, the mission denotes the latest private foray to space as organizations like Elon Musk’s SpaceX contend to standardize space travel for paying vacationers, not simply government astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mac Observer

Steve Wozniak Aims to Clean Up Space

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is getting into the space business, but in a new way. Alongside Alex Fielding, a member of the first iMac team and founder of the now-closed *Wheels of Zeus* startup, the Woz has founded space company Privateer. While Privateer’s website is in stealth mode without any real information, Gizmodo uncovered a tidbit about Privateer in an August 2021 press release for a 3D titanium alloy printer. The release describes Privateer as a “satellite company focused on the monitoring and cleaning up objects in space”. More details are expected at the AMOS Tech 2021 conference, running from Sept. 14 through Sept. 17, 2021. Estimates say that the number of active and defunct satellites orbiting the Earth has increased from 3,300 to more than 7,600 in the last 10 years. That number could grow to as many as 100,000 satellites before 2030. With so many other private space companies pushing for space travel for private citizens, Wozniak’s effort to clean up space is definitely a breath of fresh air.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'Where is the innovation that Apple is known for?' iPhone 13 backlash begins as fans claim the new smartphone has no major improvements - with some saying co-founder Steve Jobs 'would be disappointed'

Apple once again launched its latest smartphone to much fanfare yesterday, but it appears the new iPhone 13 has not gone down quite as well as the tech giant would have hoped. Many 'iFans' took to social media to blast the £779 model, saying it had no major improvements and lacked the innovation Apple is known for.
CELL PHONES
hbr.org

Can Friends Be Successful Co-Founders?

Founding a startup together can test even the strongest friendship. The pages of startup history are filled with partnerships torn on the rocky road to success. If you’re founding a startup with a friend, there are a few things to consider. When you find someone like you, it’s natural to...
ECONOMY

