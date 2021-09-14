Former 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson dies at 37
Former 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson has died, the team announced Monday. Haralson was 37. “The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing,” the team announced in a statement. “Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
