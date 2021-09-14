CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson dies at 37

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer 49ers linebacker Parys Haralson has died, the team announced Monday. Haralson was 37. “The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys’ tragic passing,” the team announced in a statement. “Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

