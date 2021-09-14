CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Met Gala Dress Had a Stark Message

By Katherine J Igoe
Marie Claire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the first Met Gala for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), and the representative absolutely did not waste her moment. She's in a white Brother Vellies dress (with matching Brother Vellies shoes), according to Vogue, with the back reading in bright red lettering, "Tax the rich." It's very much in line with her policies and also an impressively impactful statement, given the visibility of the event. Her bag repeats the messaging, just in case we missed it the first time. I love her.

AOC defends polarizing ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress: ‘The medium is the message’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called her a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.
Daily Collegian

Best dressed at the Met Gala

The Met Gala, one of fashion’s biggest nights, impressed audiences on September 13. Artists, actors and influencers took to the red carpet with outfits designed to fit this year’s theme, “American independence.”. Here are the best three looks of the night, scored for their aesthetics, theme and creativity. Yara Shahidi.
