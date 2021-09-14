CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tropical Storm Nicholas – Minor Impacts Here, Major Impacts on Texas Coast

Cover picture for the articleBrown and neighboring counties saw a few showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, courtesy of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, “for the Brown County area, the main impact we will see will be isolated showers Monday evening, wind from the East at 10 to 15 mph Monday night and slightly cooler temperatures again Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80’s. ”

