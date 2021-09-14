PRIVATE SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: MCS celebrates McClendon's 200th win; focus turns to Nolan

Midland Christian head coach Greg McClendon isn’t the kind of person to revel too much about personal accolades, especially with district play about to start up. But that didn’t stop his current and former players from celebrating McClendon’s milestone of 200 victories with a 47-22 win at Boerne on Friday. That was a game that was scheduled just the Tuesday before because of the game at Wall being canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the Hawks’ program. And the Mustangs (3-0) were able to post another impressive triumph.