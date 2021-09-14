CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare 400-year-old coin could fetch £50,000 at auction

By Tim Wyatt
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

A rare gold coin minted by Charles I during the English Civil War could fetch as much as £50,000 when it is sold at auction later this month.

Known as a Triple Unite, the coin was the worth 60 shillings or three pounds and was only minted for three years while the king had set up court in Oxford during his war with Parliament .

The large coin, which weighs almost 27g, dates from 1643 and features an image of Charles holding a sword and olive branch.

On the other side it has in Latin the slogan “The religion of the Protestants, the laws of England and the liberty of Parliament”, emphasising how Charles was trying to curry favour with those supporting the parliamentary side in the Civil War which had been sparked in part by fears the king might turn the country to Catholicism and rule as a tyrant without parliament.

It will be sold as part of a collection of 220 historical coins by auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb on 22 September.

Christopher Webb, from Dix Noonan Webb, said: "Far exceeding the size and value of any previous denomination struck in the British Isles, the Triple Unite was as much a propaganda piece for the King as it was a means of meeting the enormous expenditure of the war.

"Despite his Catholic origins, the reverse proclaims his defence of the Protestant religion, English law and the liberty of Parliament.

"Furthermore, having been forced to leave the vast resources of London behind, it proved he still had the authority and financial wherewithal to produce a numismatic masterpiece, made by one of the country’s finest engravers, at his new war headquarters in Oxford."

The coin collection being sold at auction belongs to Michael Gietzelt and focuses on pieces from the Civil War era.

German-born Mr Gietzelt opened an antique shop in Berlin in 1977 and he started collecting coins after receiving presents from his mother and great-grandfather.

The auctioneers said they expect the whole collection to raise as much as £420,000 when sold.

Among the other notable coins being sold are a broad coin worth 20 shillings minted during the reign of Oliver Cromwell in 1656 which is expected to sell for at least £20,000, and a very rare Rebel Money Crown issued by the Catholic Confederacy of Kilkenny which could fetch between £3,000 and £4,000.

Two unusually shaped, crude-shaped shillings or siege pieces from Carlisle and Pontefract, are estimated to sell for around £12,000 and £6,000 respectively.

Mr Webb said: "Carlisle was defended by the Royalist forces under Sir Thomas Glemham from October 1644 until the following June, when it was surrendered to the commander of the investing Scottish army, David Leslie, later Lord Newark.

"The city was never assaulted, the siege being rather in the nature of a blockade, and the surrender was brought about in part by the scarcity of food, and in part by the hopelessness of relief."

allthatsinteresting.com

Construction Workers Discover 239 Rare Gold Coins Dating Back to 1638 Hidden In The Walls Of A French Mansion

The stash of coins found in Brittany includes a 1646 "Louis d'Or" so rare it isn't even mentioned in one French currency guide and thought to be worth over $17,000 alone. It was during a seemingly ordinary restoration job in 2019 that the three French builders made their discovery. While tearing up the side of a mansion in Plozévet, Brittany, they discovered a hidden stash of gold coins embedded in the wall. Minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, their value has since been estimated at over $350,000.
Oliver Cromwell
Highsnobiety

Rolex "Deep Sea Special" Could Fetch $2.6 Million at Auction

Phillips is bringing the Formula One of timepieces to the Geneva Watch Auction in November. For the first time in 12 years, a Rolex "Deep Sea Special," an exceedingly rare model developed for divers, will hit the market. Only five of the water-resistant, pressure-proof watches have ever been sold in the public sphere — most are on display at museums, including the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. and the Piccard Museum Nyon in Switzerland.
classichits106.com

Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction

LONDON (AP) — A Banksy artwork that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million is up for sale again at several times the previous price. Auctioneer Sotheby’s said Friday that “Love is in the Bin” will be offered at an Oct. 14 sale in London. The piece has a pre-sale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.3 million). It bears an image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. During the October 2018 sale of the work then known “Girl With Balloon,” a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips.
Robb Report

This Frida Kahlo Self Portrait Could Fetch a Record-Breaking $30 Million at Auction

A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo is set to break records at auction this fall. Sotheby’s will offer Kahlo’s Diego y yo (1949) during a modern art evening sale in New York this November. The work is expected to fetch $30 million—more than three times the artist’s current auction milestone of $8 million, notched in 2016. The soon-to-be-auctioned painting depicts the artist gazing tearfully at the viewer; superimposed on her forehead is an image of her husband, the Mexican painter Diego Rivera, who has a third eye. It comes to market after being held privately for 30 years, and is being sold by a collector in...
Vice

This Fisherman Struck Gold With a Catch Worth Millions

When fisherman Chandrakant Tare took his boat out to sea on August 28 – the first time since the monsoon fishing ban that began in June – he had no idea he would return home a millionaire. Becky Ferreira. With a crew of 10 other fishermen, Tare pulled out to...
ARTnews

WWII Nazi Bunker Discovered Inside 1,700-Year-Old Roman Fort

A team of archaeologists on the island of Alderney, the northernmost of the Channel Islands located between England and France, have found a World War II Nazi bunker built directly inside an ancient Roman fort, according to BBC News. The site, nicknamed the Nunnery, has revealed overlapping structures from the medieval, Tudor, and Napoleonic eras. Alderney has been inhabited since at least the Neolithic period, with a burial chamber on the island dating to 4,000 B.C.E. The Roman tower at the Nunnery is the first evidence of military construction on the island and was used to protect a nearby Roman settlement. Originally...
