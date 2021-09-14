CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twiggs County, GA

Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office offers $10k reward for information on couple killed

By Lizbeth Gutierrez
41nbc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office released video of a possible suspect in connection to a double homicide investigation. The footage was released in a news conference held Monday afternoon. A man is seen wearing a mask and holding a gun on the back porch of the home that belonged to Peggy and Fred White. The sheriff’s office and Macon Regional Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twiggs County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Twiggs County, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Jeffersonville, GA
CBS News

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and others at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Wednesday for a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to three groups — those 65 and older, those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and those at risk of developing "serious complications" due to "frequent institutional or occupational exposure," likely including frontline health care workers and prison inmates. The authorization makes the Biden administration's plan to roll out booster shots this week at least partially possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Mary Trump calls Donald Trump Jr. her 'stupidest' relative

Is ripping Donald Trump Jr. in a new interview, just the latest example of her insulting another member of her famous family. Appearing on this week’s episode of the “UnPresidented” podcast, Mary Trump, a psychologist who has written a book critical of former. , referred to her cousin Donald Trump...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whites
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy