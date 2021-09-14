Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office offers $10k reward for information on couple killed
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office released video of a possible suspect in connection to a double homicide investigation. The footage was released in a news conference held Monday afternoon. A man is seen wearing a mask and holding a gun on the back porch of the home that belonged to Peggy and Fred White. The sheriff’s office and Macon Regional Crimestoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.www.41nbc.com
