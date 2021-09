As some parents transition to in-person work, many child care providers are having a difficult time providing services during a worker shortage across the state. “The main shortage is of qualified workers because there are some people that want to work, but unfortunately they don’t carry the certifications to be able to lead a classroom,” Lina Rivera, program director at Little Einstein’s Daycare in Logan Square, said. “They can serve as assistants, but they cannot work as certified teachers. So, what ends up happening in the day care world is that we have to hire with the minimum education package.”

BOLINGBROOK, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO