Syracuse, N.Y. -- A day after reporting no new deaths from Covid-19, Onondaga County today said four residents had died of the respiratory illness in the past 24 hours. They were a woman in her 80s, a man in his 70s, and two nursing home residents for whom no additional information was given, County Executive Ryan McMahon said. That brings the total of Covid-19 deaths in the county to 755 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO