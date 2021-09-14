Kacey Musgraves Goes Country for the 2021 Met Gala With Equestrian Look

Every week we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Kacey Musgraves’ fifth release, star-crossed. A week before star-crossed dropped, Kacey Musgraves posted a series of photos to Instagram. By most measures, they were your standard BTS pre-album studio photos: her guitarist tuning before a song, Musgraves leaning over a soundboard that takes up the expanse of a dim room, a warmly lit, acoustically optimized space filled with various drums, a harp, a collection of mics. But in the middle of it all stood a massive canopy bed, covered in transparent drapery and crisp, white linen and surrounded on each end by the type of white rose flower arrangements most commonly reserved for wedding ceremonies. She found the bed on Facebook marketplace and had it hauled in a truck up from Alabama.

