Kacey Musgraves Goes Country for the 2021 Met Gala With Equestrian Look

By Alyssa Morin
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks. Kacey Musgraves ain't no "Dime Store Cowgirl." The Grammy winner just cemented herself as a style icon with her head-turning look at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. Because after being deprived of fun, fierce and fabulous fashion due to last year's cancellation of the Met Ball amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kacey made sure to serve fans a stylish feast.

