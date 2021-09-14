Did The Met Gala Just Signal “Hair Jewelry” As The Next Big Trend?

Seeing one celebrity in a particular standout beauty look on the Met Gala red carpet is nothing out of the ordinary (it is one of the most glamorous events of the year after all.) Spotting another star in a similar beauty look is happenstance, but three invitees all rocking the same beauty look definitely makes it a trend, and this year’s gala attendees are leaning towards all things sparkly and jeweled. Saweetie, Yara Shahidi, and Amanda Gorman (to name a few) all walked the red carpet with beautifully sparkling jewel embellishments incorporated into their hairstyles.