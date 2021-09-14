Cardinals SS Edmundo Sosa nails umpire in face with errant throw
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa hit first base umpire Junior Valentine in the side of the head with a throw on Monday night against the New York Mets. In the bottom of the second inning, New York’s Kevin Pillar hit a groundball up the middle, and Sosa made a nice play to even get to the ball, before spinning and throwing. However, Sosa’s throw ended up nowhere close to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and instead hit Valentine in the face.thecomeback.com
