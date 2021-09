Janaya Future Khan is no stranger to conflict. Their groundbreaking, boundary-shattering work on the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement as an international ambassador has helped advance Black liberation to the masses, which comes with grief, loss, and brief moments of joy—where one can find it. They are also deeply engaged with the culture surrounding self-expression and individuality, regardless of gender and sexuality markers that were chosen at birth for them. Stepping into their own light, Khan has been able to create space for those, like them, who cannot and will not conform or adjust their appearance for the status quo.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO