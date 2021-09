A Colorado university student was arrested Tuesday after he was found to have a “large cache” of loaded weapons and ammunition on campus, authorities said. The man, Robert James Killis, 24, was charged with unlawful carrying and/or possessing a weapon on a university campus, according to the Pueblo County sheriff. Deputies were alerted to Killis after witnesses alleged that he had made threats to university staff members and students at Colorado State University Pueblo, about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs.

