Broncos veterans impressed by "great day" from Teddy Bridgewater
Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller heaped praise upon quarterback Teddy Bridgewater following the team's Week 1 victory over the New York Giants. Bridgewater managed to complete 77.8% of his passes in Week 1, a feat former quarterback Drew Lock managed just once in a season and a half of running the Broncos' offense. Bridgewater also kept the ball out of danger, finishing the game with 264 yards, 2 scores, and 0 turnovers. Bridgewater may not have elite upside, but he could be consistent enough to keep the Broncos' offense moving in 2021.www.numberfire.com
