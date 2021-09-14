CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos veterans impressed by "great day" from Teddy Bridgewater

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 9 days ago

Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller heaped praise upon quarterback Teddy Bridgewater following the team's Week 1 victory over the New York Giants. Bridgewater managed to complete 77.8% of his passes in Week 1, a feat former quarterback Drew Lock managed just once in a season and a half of running the Broncos' offense. Bridgewater also kept the ball out of danger, finishing the game with 264 yards, 2 scores, and 0 turnovers. Bridgewater may not have elite upside, but he could be consistent enough to keep the Broncos' offense moving in 2021.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Von Miller’s comments to Teddy Bridgewater raise some eyebrows

Von Miller knows the importance of a dependable quarterback when it comes to the Denver Broncos’ success. The All-Pro linebacker played with Peyton Manning during the years when the Broncos were among the best teams in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl in 2015. He also knows that ever since Manning retired, the Broncos have struggled to find a consistent leader at the quarterback spot and haven’t returned to the playoffs since.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: John Elway interested in joining potential Broncos ownership group

As speculation grows about the possible sale of the Denver Broncos, there are some very intriguing rumors about parties that may be interested in buying the team. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Broncos quarterback and current team president John Elway has interest in joining a potential ownership group to buy the team if it is sold. Elway is said to be making “necessary preparations” in the event that the opportunity opens up.
NFL
NBC Sports

Where will Cam Newton play next? Here are five possible destinations

Bill Belichick stunned the football world on Tuesday when the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Newton appeared to be ahead of rookie Mac Jones on the depth chart all summer after starting 15 games for the Patriots last year. In 2020, Newton had 20 total touchdowns (12 rushing, eight passing), 10 interceptions and 2,657 passing yards.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Teddy Bridgewater throws first TD as team’s starting QB

We have reached halftime in the Denver Broncos’ season opener against the New York Giants and the Broncos hold a 10-7 lead. The Broncos gained that lead on Teddy Bridgewater’s first touchdown pass as the team’s starting quarterback when he hit Tim Patrick on a short, 2-yard touchdown pass just before the final gun sounded in the first half.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater goes from steady to heady, joins Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees in NFL record book

Teddy Bridgewater’s steady start has him in heady company, as the Broncos quarterback joined his old pal Drew Brees and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers in the NFL record books. After leading the Broncos to a 23-13 win at Jacksonville Sunday, Bridgewater became the first NFL quarterback since Brees three years ago to open a season with two games of two passing touchdowns, no picks, and a 75% completion rate (with a minimum of 12 attempts). Rodgers (2015) and Jeff George (1994) are the only other QBs to do so before that.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#American Football#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Teddy Bridgewater demonstrated leadership in Broncos' first game of the season

Teddy Bridgewater demonstrated great leadership in his Denver Broncos debut on Sunday. Before a showdown with the New York Giants, Bridgewater hyped up the team and then went on to complete 28-of-36 passes for 264 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in a 27-13 win. It was a near-perfect...
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater emphasizes better early-game efficiency: “We’re going to be greedy in starting fast”

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s message following last week’s season-opening win over the New York Giants and ahead of this week’s trip to Jacksonville was succinct. “We can’t blink,” he said before Wednesday’s practice. Blink and the Jaguars could sneak up on the Broncos and the good feelings about being 1-0...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy