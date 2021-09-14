CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walking Solo! Kendall Jenner Sparkles in a Sheer Gown on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

By Samantha Benitz
 9 days ago
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner looked angelic while arriving at the 2021 Met Gala, walking the red carpet solo for the special occasion.

The 25-year-old strutted her stuff in a sheer gown for the event held in New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13. Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, was not present during her model moment.

Kendall followed this year’s theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” while adding her own fashionable flare on the red carpet.

Days before her Met Gala appearance, the couple was spotted holding hands in the Big Apple to celebrate the launch of her new campaign with FWRD. “I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business,” she said about her latest accomplishment, also revealing her mission plan by adding, “As FWRD’s Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands.”

Kendall previously showed support to her NBA star beau after he and the USA Basketball teammates defeated France to secure first place at the Tokyo Olympics. She reposted a snap of the Phoenix Suns player with a gold medal emoji after he scored two free throws in the big game.

The lovebirds began dating in June 2020 and celebrated their one-year anniversary this summer, sharing a series of Instagram Stories with the numbers “365” “52” and “1” to showcase the amount of time they have spent together.

After the two first hit it off, an insider told In Touch exclusively that Kendall and Devin’s chemistry has been “off the charts” and that is one of the reasons their relationship is so strong.

“They can’t keep their hands off each other,” the insider said, noting they “have a natural rapport that isn’t forced.” The shooting guard “checks all of the boxes” for the covergirl and he also “makes her laugh [and] makes her feel safe.” Plus, the pair have a lot in common. “They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food, they like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

Kendall Jenner
Devin Booker
