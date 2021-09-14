CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estes Park, CO

Elk breeding season is here in Rocky Mountain National Park

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElk breeding season is beginning in Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. Photos and videos of the elk have been popping up on social media, but park rangers are reminding you the animals are 700 lbs., and taking a selfie with them isn’t the smartest idea. Elk have been known to attack humans who get too close. The best place for viewing is Moraine Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, and Horseshoe Park and Wapiti Meadows at Lake Estes as well as the town’s nine-golf course which will close September 19th to accommodate the elk.

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estes Park, CO
Lifestyle
Estes Park, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Estes Park, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS News

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and others at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Wednesday for a third dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to be given to three groups — those 65 and older, those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and those at risk of developing "serious complications" due to "frequent institutional or occupational exposure," likely including frontline health care workers and prison inmates. The authorization makes the Biden administration's plan to roll out booster shots this week at least partially possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Mountain#Breeding Season#Beaver
CNN

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to address Willie Garson's death

(CNN) — Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged "Sex and the City" costar Chris Noth's tribute to Willie Garson, but she's not there yet. Garson, who played Parker's character's gay best friend Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, died this week. He was 57. On his Instagram account, Noth,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy