Elk breeding season is here in Rocky Mountain National Park

Elk breeding season is beginning in Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. Photos and videos of the elk have been popping up on social media, but park rangers are reminding you the animals are 700 lbs., and taking a selfie with them isn’t the smartest idea. Elk have been known to attack humans who get too close. The best place for viewing is Moraine Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, and Horseshoe Park and Wapiti Meadows at Lake Estes as well as the town’s nine-golf course which will close September 19th to accommodate the elk.