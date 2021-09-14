CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denzelle Good injured on first drive

By BD Williams
silverandblackpride.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Las Vegas Raiders first drive on a run play to the right side, right guard Denzelle Good went down and stayed on the grass. Trainers had to come assist the 6’5, 340 pound Good off the field. Josh Jacobs also limped off the field after being tackled. To make matters worse Andre James was called for holding and brought the Raiders back to 1st and 20, setting off a chain of events that ended up stifling what looked to be promising drive.

