Epic Games pays Apple $6 million as result of Epic v. Apple lawsuit

By Joe Wituschek
imore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games has paid Apple $6 million. The payment was ordered by the judge who found that Epic breached its contract with Apple. The company has already filed an appeal. Epic has just cut a $6,000,000 check to Apple. While it's unclear if the payment came in the form of...

www.imore.com

