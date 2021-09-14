Grand Rapids Public Schools extends K-12 mask mandate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools has issued new guidelines for how long the district’s universal mask mandate will remain in place. All students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks indoors until 60 days after a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people under age 12, or Kent County’s COVID-19 transmission rate is categorized as “low” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for at least seven consecutive days, GRPS announced last week.www.mlive.com
