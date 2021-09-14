Grand Rapids Public Schools extends K-12 mask mandate

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer says it’s ready to provide booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents. “We’ve come a long way these past 18 months, but in order to continue on that path and maintain our healthy communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 booster,” Rick Keyes, president and CEO of the Walker-based retailer said in a statement. “Our Pharmacy Team worked diligently to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time and is preparing to administer boosters for those who are eligible to take that next step.”

