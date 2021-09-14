CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Public Schools extends K-12 mask mandate

By Melissa Frick
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools has issued new guidelines for how long the district’s universal mask mandate will remain in place. All students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks indoors until 60 days after a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people under age 12, or Kent County’s COVID-19 transmission rate is categorized as “low” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for at least seven consecutive days, GRPS announced last week.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Health official calls for civility as school mask mandate goes into effect in Barry, Eaton counties

CHARLOTTE, MI -- A mask mandate is now in effect for schools in Barry and Eaton counties, and the chair of the twin-county health board is calling for people to remain civil. The mask mandate issued by Barry-Eaton District Health Department Health Officer Colette Scrimger went into effect midnight Wednesday, Sept. 22, and applies to students and staff in all prekindergarten through 12th grade schools, regardless of vaccination status, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Kent County, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Kent County, MI
Health
The Grand Rapids Press

Meijer set to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer says it’s ready to provide booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents. “We’ve come a long way these past 18 months, but in order to continue on that path and maintain our healthy communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 booster,” Rick Keyes, president and CEO of the Walker-based retailer said in a statement. “Our Pharmacy Team worked diligently to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time and is preparing to administer boosters for those who are eligible to take that next step.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan eyes EV future with charging circuit, electrified road plans

LANSING, MI — It’s been a big week for electric vehicle announcements in Michigan. Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian will build a $4.6 million customer service center in Plymouth, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office on Thursday. The announcement is the latest in a series on electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, industry growth and workforce training to occur this week during the annual Mackinac Policy Conference.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12#The Mask#Mandates#Mi#Grps#Glengariff Group
The Grand Rapids Press

Sign manufacturer building $1.2M facility in Zeeland Township

ZEELAND, MI — A sign manufacturer is building a new $1.2 million facility in Zeeland Township near the corner of 80th Avenue and Felch Street. USA Sign Frame & Stake started construction on the building, which will serve as the company’s new headquarters, in late July, and the project is expected to be completed by spring 2022, said Kelsey Sivertson, a spokesperson for Lakeshore Advantage, an economic development firm serving Ottawa and Allegan counties.
ZEELAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Marijuana business opportunities proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district

MUSKEGON, MI – An expansion of recreational marijuana business opportunities into the Lakeside Business District has been proposed by Muskegon city officials. Staff is suggesting that grow facilities up to 500 plants, microbusinesses that involve on-site growing and sales, and consumption establishments be allowed in commercial areas along Lakeshore Drive in Lakeside.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
MLive

Jersey Mike’s Subs to open this week in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Jersey Mike’s is coming to Kalamazoo. Started in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956, the sandwich company now has over 2,000 franchises nationwide. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the first will open in Kalamazoo County at 4315 W. Main St. Franchise owner Alan Balen, and his son and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy