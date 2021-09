The Gananda Central School District is backing one of its transportation workers after a physical and verbal confrontation last week involving a parent. “I believe the parent was upset about the fact that we require masks,” Gananda Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy explained to RochesterFirst.com. “There’s actually a little bit more to that, which is actually startling to most parents. I can’t go into detail because it involves a student there, but it is stunning that something would occur that would involve a student.”

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO