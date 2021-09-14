Small plane crashes near Palo Alto Airport after striking power lines
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A pilot is under observation at a local hospital after crashing his plane in Palo Alto Monday afternoon.
The twin-engine, Beechcraft Baron crashed into the wetlands after clipping power lines just before 2 p.m., causing part of one of the wings to fall off.
Look carefully, and you'll see power lines dangling from a transmission tower.
PG&E crews were on the scene shortly afterward.
According to authorities, the pilot was alone in the plane. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating.
