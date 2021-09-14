CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Small plane crashes near Palo Alto Airport after striking power lines

ABC7 News Bay Area
 9 days ago
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A pilot is under observation at a local hospital after crashing his plane in Palo Alto Monday afternoon.

The twin-engine, Beechcraft Baron crashed into the wetlands after clipping power lines just before 2 p.m., causing part of one of the wings to fall off.

Look carefully, and you'll see power lines dangling from a transmission tower.

PG&E crews were on the scene shortly afterward.

According to authorities, the pilot was alone in the plane. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating.

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

