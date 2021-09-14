CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, PA

PHOTO GALLERY | Allegheny Plateau Audubon Society recruiting hawk watchers

By John Rucosky
The Tribune-Democrat
 9 days ago

Outdoorsy types are encouraged to apply for the job of counting raptors at the Allegheny Plateau Audubon Society’s hawk watch near Central City. As the chapter’s Baby Boomer membership continues to decline, Vice President Bob Stewart is searching for volunteers who can tell the difference between a sharp-shinned hawk and a Merlin falcon, as well as those who won’t mistake a turkey vulture for an eagle.

