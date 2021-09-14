PHOTO GALLERY | Allegheny Plateau Audubon Society recruiting hawk watchers

Everything is bigger in Texas – including prehistoric creatures, apparently. The largest flying creature of all time was discovered on the land that is now home to Big Bend National Park, and you can see it for yourself. There is no charge to visit the Fossil Discovery Exhibit. Visit the official website for more information. […] The post Not Many People Know The Largest Flying Creature Of All Time Was Discovered In Texas’ Big Bend National Park appeared first on Only In Your State.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO