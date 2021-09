Adapted from an online discussion. Hi, Carolyn: I’ve come to realize over the past few years how obsessed my mom has become with weight. None of us are skinny in the family in the slightest, but we’re also not obese. When I was on the phone with her a few nights ago, she told me how relieved she was that my brother was going to be going back in to work because he “wasn’t moving around and was probably eating too much” and something along the lines of he probably gained weight during quarantine.

