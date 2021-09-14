Street closure set for removing an old well

On Monday, September 20, 2021, construction operations for the Highpoint at 8000 North development will occur on Oakton Street and Lincoln Avenue. As a result of the construction activity, one westbound lane and sidewalks on Oakton Street between Lincoln and Floral Avenues will be closed to ensure the safety of both motorists and construction workers. The southbound right turn lane, parking lane, and sidewalk along Lincoln just north of Oakton street also will be closed. Weather permitting, lane and sidewalk closures are expected to be in place through Friday, September 24, 2021.

