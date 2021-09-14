CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Street closure set for removing an old well

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting today (Sept. 13), Ninth Street from Luther Road to Christy Street will be closed for about one week. The water department will be removing an old well from the water system and capping the old well.

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
The State Journal

Street closures begin Friday for International Route 66 Mother Road Festival

The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival rolls into Springfield Friday through Sunday and will result in some road closures to vehicle traffic. All roads will be open to vehicle traffic Sunday evening, unless otherwise noted. Closures beginning at noon Friday include:. Fifth Street between Jefferson and Jackson streets;. Sixth...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
cityofws.org

Saturday Downtown Street Closures Scheduled

Fifth Street, between Cherry and Marshall streets, will be closed Saturday, Sept. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to allow a crane to hoist elevator equipment to the top of a building. Marshall Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, will be closed the following Saturday, Oct. 2, from 7...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cityhs.net

Street closure: Bridge Street and Malvern Avenue

Bridge Street and Malvern Avenue, between Convention Boulevard and Spring Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, for the Bridge Street LIVE! event. Signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists are advised to use an alternate route when traveling in this...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Well#Water Systems
supertalk929.com

Town of Abingdon announces temporary lane closures on Court Street

The Town of Abingdon announced intermittent lane closures on Court Street to Plumb Alley this week. The northbound lane on Court Street will be closed Wednesday and Friday mornings for construction. Town officials say all motorized and pedestrian traffic in the area should practice caution and use alternate routes. Access to the Washington County Courthouse and surrounding businesses will still be available, however, there will be no street parking permitted in construction areas. Plumb Alley will remain accessible from Pecan Street and Tanner Street.
TRAFFIC
visitmcpherson.com

Oak Street Railroad Crossing Closure

McPherson – The railroad crossing on Oak Street, between Euclid and Woodside will be closed on Tuesday, September 21 through Thursday, September 23. The crossing will be closed due to it being replaced. No official detour will be provided. Please avoid the site if possible. Please contact Public Works at...
TRAFFIC
WJLA

Several road closures panned as H Street Festival returns Saturday

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — The 2021 H Street Festival takes place this Saturday. Event officials say the festival is 11 blocks long and has 14 staging areas with themed programs. The staging areas feature music, dance, youth-based performances, interactive children’s program, fashion, heritage arts, poetry and much more. DC police...
WASHINGTON, DC
nolangroupmedia.com

Road closure on portion of Jefferson Street this weekend

The City of Berea Police Department has announced that portions of Jefferson Street will be shut down starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and remain closed until 8 p.m. Sunday due to the 25th annual Spoonbread Festival. This closure will be from Ellipse Street to North Broadway. Residents will be...
BEREA, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
skokie.org

Lane and Sidewalk Closures for Construction Activity on Oakton Street and Lincoln Avenue

On Monday, September 20, 2021, construction operations for the Highpoint at 8000 North development will occur on Oakton Street and Lincoln Avenue. As a result of the construction activity, one westbound lane and sidewalks on Oakton Street between Lincoln and Floral Avenues will be closed to ensure the safety of both motorists and construction workers. The southbound right turn lane, parking lane, and sidewalk along Lincoln just north of Oakton street also will be closed. Weather permitting, lane and sidewalk closures are expected to be in place through Friday, September 24, 2021.
TRAFFIC
cedarfalls.com

2021 Permeable Alley Closure Notice: Alley from 9th to 10th Street

Beginning September 20, 2021, the contractor will begin reconstruction of the alley from 9th Street to 10th Street between Main Street and State Street. In order for the contractor to begin, an alley closure will be required. The closure will be in effect for four to six weeks, depending on the weather.
POLITICS
kxnet.com

Street closures during 48th Downtowners’ Street Fair

During the 48th Annual Downtowners Street Fair, the following streets in Downtown Bismarck will be closed from Thursday, September 16 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, September 18 at 11:59 p.m. — Broadway Avenue between 3rd Street & 6th Street, North 5th Street between Thayer Avenue & Main Avenue, North 4th Street between Thayer Avenue & Main Avenue, and all alleys leading into the closed streets.
BISMARCK, ND
kttn.com

Spickard Board of Aldermen sign contract and agree to a street closure

The Spickard Board of Aldermen on September 13th voted to sign a preventative maintenance contract regarding the sewer. The contract is with Fluid Equipment at an annual cost of $2,100.11. The board also voted to let the school close Fourth Street in front of the school for the safety of...
SPICKARD, MO
thebaycities.com

City of Marinette Street Closure to begin Tuesday

Shore Drive, between Main Street and Carney Boulevard, will be closed due to construction starting tomorrow. The road will be closed to through traffic for approximately two days. A signed detour will route motorists around the construction zone. Please follow the posted detour signs. The City of Marinette asks motorists to use caution and reduce speed when approaching the construction zone and traveling the detour route.
TRAFFIC
Daily Iberian

Lane closures on Texas Street bridge begin Monday

SHREVEPORT, La.- Starting Monday, there will be lane closures on the eastbound side of the Texas Street Bridge. The closure is expected to last an estimated four weeks. The installation of programmable LED lights on the Long-Allen Bridge, known as the Texas Street Bridge in Shreveport-Bossier City started on Sept. 1.
SHREVEPORT, LA
padailypost.com

Council to decide on whether to continue street closures

The city of Palo Alto may keep University and California avenues closed for longer and allow restaurants to make their outdoor dining setups permanent. City council will consider a range of street closure alternatives at its meeting on Monday (Sept. 13). Council members will also discuss permitting restaurants to keep dining areas in the parking spaces outside the restaurant, called parklets.
PALO ALTO, CA
msstate.edu

Temporary road closure to impact Hebert Street Sept. 20-24

A temporary road closure will impact Herbert Street Sept. 20-24 as crews replace a sidewalk in the area. The closure will block a portion of the street behind the Central Plant. Please contact the Facilities Management Service Desk at 662-325-2005 with any questions.
TRAFFIC
wsau.com

Festival of Arts Street Closures Announced

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — There will be some downtown street closures in Wausau for Festival of Arts weekend. Beginning at 10 AM Jefferson Street will be closed from 2nd to 4th and McClellan Street will also be closed from 2nd to 4th. Then at 2 PM 3rd will be closed...
WAUSAU, WI
pflugervilletx.gov

Overnight road closures at Pecan Street and FM 685/Dessau Road

On Sunday (9/12) and Monday (9/13), construction crews will be doing overnight paving on Pecan St., and during that time Pecan St. will be down to one lane with flaggers to help manage traffic. See our map below for more information. If you are driving through this area from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., please proceed with caution.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy