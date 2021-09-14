CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID rates on the decline again in Southern Oregon

By Kevin McNamara
KTVL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Oregon — Coronavirus cases are back on a downward trend in the Rogue Valley after skyrocketing to new heights last month. In the past week, the daily average of new cases in Jackson and Josephine Counties are close to half of what they were a month ago, when health officials were sounding the alarm about hospital systems becoming overwhelmed.

ktvl.com

Tacoma News Tribune

Were they vaccinated or not? Public needs to know in COVID hospitalizations and deaths

They say sunshine is the best disinfectant. In the COVID-19 era, the same goes for accurate information from trusted sources. The more we have, the better. Thankfully, since the pandemic began, it’s a challenge the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has answered. South Sound residents now have a wealth of data available at the click of a mouse, from 14-day COVID case rates to demographics and information on local outbreaks.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
deltadailynews.com

TN Recommends The Vaccinated Be Denied Critical Covid-19 Treatment

The Tennessee state government now recommends nearly all vaccinated residents be denied access to monoclonal antibody treatment in a new effort to preserve a limited supply of antibody drugs for those who remain most vulnerable to the virus, largely by their own choice. The federal government began capping shipments of...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Oregonian

What Oregon schools are telling and not telling parents about COVID-19 cases

Portland Public Schools this week unveiled one of the most detailed and expansive online dashboards in the state about the effects of COVID-19 in its classrooms. The state’s largest district lists the number of COVID-19 cases by individual school as well as the numbers of students and staff members quarantining at each. The site allows visitors to search historic data so they can track trends over time. It’s also updated four times per day with the latest information.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Stats show: ‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The delta variant has been by far the most dangerous version of the COVID-19 virus Oregon has ever seen. It has smashed records for new cases, filled the state’s hospitals to levels never even imagined before, and killed people at a far faster rate. This latest...
OREGON STATE
