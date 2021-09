Olivia Colman work her magic in The Father, Fleabag and The Crown, we’ve made up our minds: The British star is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. With an Academy Award, three Golden Globes and four BAFTA Awards under her belt, Colman is truly a force to be reckoned with. And now, it looks like she’s inching her way towards a possible Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, thanks to her phenomenal performance in Netflix’s The Crown. Naturally, we thought we’d celebrate the talented actor by rounding up some of her best work, from tragicomedies to poignant dramas. Keep reading to see 10 Olivia Colman movies and TV shows you can stream.

