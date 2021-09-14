CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rig Plunged Off Fort Worth Overpass Early Monday Morning

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
 9 days ago
A big rig plunged off a Fort Worth overpass closing down parts of Highway 287 early Monday morning. The Fort Worth Police department said northbound and southbound sides of northwest Highway 287 at Bonds Ranch Road were closed after an 18-wheeler went off the overpass and landed on the road below just before 3:30 a.m.

