Cape Coral, FL

One person killed in Cape Coral shooting, felon arrested on weapons charge

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of SW 18th Avenue in Cape Coral Monday evening.

William Reese was booked into the Lee County Jail early Tuesday morning for his involvement in the shooting, though police would not provide additional details on Reese’s involvement.

Detectives flooded the area at the intersection of SW 12th Lane and SW 18th Avenue.

Investigators told some residents that a man was killed in the shooting.

Sam Burnside shares a backyard with the home where the shots were fired. His family was hanging out on the lanai when they found out what happened.

“All of a sudden, motion detectors and phones were going off telling us there’s motion,” Burnside said. “Came out here and there’s 25 cop cars. I think every cop car in the city was here.”

Initially, officers told his family to stay inside. After a while, he asked investigators what was going on.

“They told me someone had been shot,” he said.

CCPD has not yet released information on the person who was killed, or Reese’s role in the shooting.

Reese is a convicted felon, with a long list of fraud and theft charges. He most recently served three years in state prison, convicted for selling a bogus insurance policy to a Punta Gorda restaurant owner in 2016. It wasn’t until the restaurant, Two Brothers, burned down, that the owners realized they’d been swindled.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
